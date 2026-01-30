Kishan Vairavanathan Appointed Independent Director At Ceylon Land And Equity

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Ceylon Land and Equity PLC has appointed Kishan Vairavanathan as an Independent Non-Executive Director to its Board.

Vairavanathan currently serves as a Non-Executive Independent Director at Galle Face Capital Partners PLC and Premier Wealth Management Ltd., while also consulting for Nestor Stockbrokers Ltd. His previous directorships include Dynamic Global Ventures Ltd., Inventive Automobiles Ltd., and Dyno Innovations Ltd. until November 2022.

He held executive leadership roles as CEO of Asia Wealth Management Ltd. from February 2023 to May 2024 and previously served as Managing Director of Assetline Capital Ltd. and Assetline Securities Ltd. from 2016 to 2022. He has also been a director in four David Pieris Group companies, including DPMC Assetline Holdings Ltd. and David Pieris Investment Properties Ltd.

Prior to joining the DPMC Group, Vairavanathan held senior positions in the Capital Alliance Group, served as Director at Janashakthi Ltd., General Manager – Investments at Janashakthi Insurance, and head of NDB Stockbrokers. He holds an MBA in Finance and Investments from the United States and a BSc in Mathematics from the University of Sussex, UK.

Vairavanathan's appointment strengthens the Board's expertise in finance, investments, and corporate governance, supporting Ceylon Land and Equity's strategic growth.