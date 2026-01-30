Govt And Plantation Companies Raise Estate Workers' Daily Wage

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Government and Regional Plantation Companies (RPCs) signed an agreement today to increase the daily wage of plantation workers to Rs. 1,750, in line with the 2026 Budget proposal.

The signing ceremony was held at the Ministry of Plantation and Community Infrastructure, attended by Ministry Secretary Prabath Chandrakeerthi, Wages Board officials, and other representatives.

Under the agreement, the current daily wage of Rs. 1,350 will rise by Rs. 400. Plantation companies will contribute Rs. 200, with the Government providing the remaining Rs. 200, bringing the total to Rs. 1,750.

The revised wage is effective retroactively from 1 January 2026. The Government's contribution will be released to RPCs upon submission of January employee attendance records, scheduled for 3 February.

Additionally, plantation companies have submitted workers' bank account details, allowing the Rs. 200 government allowance to be directly deposited to employees' accounts.

This joint effort underscores the Government's commitment to improving livelihoods for plantation workers while supporting fair wage practices across the sector.