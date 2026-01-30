Dubai Holding Entertainment Brings Hag Al Leila Celebrations To Life Across MOTIONGATETM Dubai, The Green Planettm Dubai And The World Of Riverlandtm Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Hollywood inspired theme park thrills and live shows at MOTIONGATETM Dubai

A nature-led sweet tradition with a sustainable twist at The Green PlanetTM Dubai Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 2026: Dubai Holding Entertainment is celebrating Hag Al Leila across its destinations with two distinct experiences designed for families and visitors of all ages. From the high-energy rides and live shows of MOTIONGATETM Dubai to gentle, nature-led traditions at The Green PlanetTM Dubai, the celebrations offer different ways to enjoy the season while sharing the same festive spirit. At MOTIONGATETM Dubai, the region's largest Hollywood inspired theme park. Hag Al Leila is marked with high-energy live entertainment, colourful décor, and fan-favourite shows set against the backdrop of world-class rides and attractions. From Tuesday, February 3, to Sunday, February 15, guests can catch the energetic Pop Street Dream and Hollywood in Motion street dance shows at Studio Central, alongside the theatrical production of Sand and Silk at the Hollywood Theatre. Fan-favorite shows like King Julien Sideshow, Kung Fu Academy, and Just Smurf It! add familiar faces and extra excitement to the festivities throughout the park. Adding a cultural dining moment to the celebrations, families visiting The World of RiverlandTM Dubai can also enjoy a special Hag Al Leila touch at Al Mashowa Restaurant. On Saturday, 31 January and Sunday, 1 February, dining guests with little ones will receive traditional candies, creating a warm and family-friendly way to experience the occasion while enjoying time together over a meal. For guests planning a full day out at Dubai ParksTM and Resorts, a special four-for-three offer is available, allowing visitors to purchase four tickets for the price of three. The offer is valid across MOTIONGATETM Dubai, Real Madrid World, LEGOLAND® Dubai, and LEGOLAND® Water Park. For families looking to celebrate at a gentler pace, The Green PlanetTM Dubai offers a sweet, eco-friendly Hag Al Leila experience on Saturday, January 31. Guests can explore the region's largest indoor tropical rainforest while receiving traditional treats presented in sustainable containers, reflecting the attraction's commitment to environmental awareness. Families can stroll through the vibrant greenery, filled with exotic plants, encounter fascinating animal residents, and soak in the immersive atmosphere that makes The Green PlanetTM Dubai a favourite destination for nature lovers. The experience can be rounded off with a relaxed dining moment at JNGL Restaurant, where signature dishes are served in the heart of the rainforest.From high-energy rides and live shows to nature-inspired traditions and sustainable treats, Dubai Holding Entertainment's Hag Al Leila celebrations bring together entertainment, discovery, and meaningful family moments across its destinations.