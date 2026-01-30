South Africa - Committee Chairperson: Limpopo And Mpumalanga Floods Have Severely Impacted Healthcare Infrastructure

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, January 30, 2026/APO Group/ --

The devastating floods in Limpopo and Mpumalanga in recent weeks have brought to the fore the stark reality that many South Africans have long known – the country's healthcare system is under-prepared for the challenges posed by natural disasters. The tragic loss of life and the suffering of countless families serve as a powerful reminder of South Africa's urgent need for a resilient healthcare infrastructure capable of withstanding such catastrophes.

“In light of the recent disastrous floods and fires that have ravaged the country, I extend my heartfelt condolences to all families who have lost loved ones during this challenging time,” said Ms Faith Muthambi, the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health.

“The impact on our healthcare infrastructure is profound. It is imperative that we address both the immediate and long-term consequences of these disasters. The loss of life remains the foremost concern,” she said.

The floods wreaked havoc on communities, displaced families, destroyed homes and left many without access to basic necessities. Amidst this disaster, the healthcare sector faces a crisis. Clinics and hospitals are strained and are now inundated with patients suffering from flood-related injuries, while simultaneously grappling with the risk of disease outbreaks.

The South African Medical Research Council has raised alarms about potential cholera outbreaks due to compromised water quality in the affected areas. This situation not only highlights the immediate healthcare needs but also underscores the long-term implications of inadequate infrastructure.

The loss of loved ones, homes and livelihoods creates an environment ripe for mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression. As families grapple with grief it is imperative that mental health services are equally prioritised. The healthcare system must extend its reach beyond physical ailments to encompass the psychological well-being of the population. Ensuring that mental health resources are available and accessible should be a priority in any disaster response plan.

The infrastructure of our healthcare facilities, particularly in rural areas, has been compromised. Many clinics have been rendered inaccessible, exacerbating the healthcare system's challenges. In the Western Cape, the recent fire at Paarl Provincial Hospital at Drakenstein Municipality serves as a reminder of the vulnerabilities intrinsic in our healthcare system. Although the fire was quickly contained and no injuries were reported, it raises critical questions about the preparedness of our hospitals to respond to emergencies effectively.

The Disaster Management Act mandates a coordinated response to emergencies, yet the reality on the ground when such disasters occur reveals a different story. Fragmentation between various departments and agencies can lead to delays in response times and inadequate resource allocation. It is essential that we foster collaboration among all relevant stakeholders, including government departments, healthcare providers and the community to create a unified front in disaster preparedness and response.

The recent floods have illuminated the critical need for proactive measures to strengthen our healthcare system. As the Portfolio Committee on Health prepares for its oversight visit in Mpumalanga and Limpopo next week, committee members will visit the affected areas. This will be an opportunity to gather firsthand information on the conditions of healthcare facilities and allow us to identify necessary interventions that are desperately needed in communities. The oversight is not just a formality or ticking of the box. The visit represents a commitment in ensuring that the healthcare needs of our communities are met, both in times of crisis and in everyday life.

Natural disasters like the floods in Limpopo and Mpumalanga serve as a wake-up call that our healthcare system must develop to meet the challenges of an unpredictable future, Ms Muthambi said.

