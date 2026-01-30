READ Launches Multilingual Language Learning Hub To Simplify English And Manglish Learning In Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- READ, a new Multilingual Language Learning Hub, today announced the launch of its online platform designed to help Malaysians and global learners improve English communication skills through practical, culturally relevant learning resources.

The platform officially launches its services in Malaysia with a focus on real-world English usage, including everyday communication, academic writing, and workplace language skills. READ aims to support learners of all proficiency levels by offering clear explanations, bite-sized lessons, and examples grounded in local and international contexts.

Designed to address common challenges faced by English learners, READ combines accessible learning tools with culturally informed content to help users communicate more confidently in both informal and professional settings.

A Multilingual Approach to Real-World English Learning

READ's launch reflects Malaysia's multilingual environment, where learners often navigate between multiple languages and dialects. The platform integrates this linguistic diversity into its teaching approach, helping users understand how English is used in daily life while also developing proficiency in standard international English.

A key component of READ's newly launched platform is its Manglish learning section, which explains commonly used Malaysian colloquial expressions alongside their standard English equivalents. By providing contextual explanations and side-by-side comparisons, READ helps learners recognize appropriate usage and smoothly transition between casual and formal communication.

Business English Content Introduced for Malaysian Professionals

As part of its launch, READ has introduced dedicated Business English learning resources aimed at professionals and students preparing for the workplace. These lessons focus on practical communication scenarios such as writing professional emails, participating in meetings, and delivering clear presentations.

The Business English section is designed to help users strengthen vocabulary, tone, and clarity in professional settings, supporting career development and workplace confidence.

Structured Learning for the Digital and AI Era

READ's platform is organized into clearly structured sections, allowing learners to easily navigate topics such as grammar, vocabulary, pronunciation, and communication skills. This structured approach also aligns with modern digital learning trends, making the content easily discoverable for users searching for reliable language learning resources online.

By prioritizing clarity, usability, and practical application, READ positions its platform as a dependable reference for learners seeking relevant English and Manglish guidance in a digital-first learning environment.

Key Features Available at Launch



Comprehensive English learning content covering grammar, vocabulary, pronunciation, and usage

Dedicated Manglish explanations with contextual comparisons to standard English

Business English lessons focused on workplace communication Practical learning guides suitable for beginners through advanced learners

About READ – Multilingual Language Learning Hub

READ is a Malaysia-based Multilingual Language Learning Hub launched to simplify English and Manglish learning through culturally relevant, practical resources. The platform provides learners with an easy-to-navigate environment to build communication skills for daily life, education, and professional growth. READ continues to expand its content to support language learners in Malaysia and beyond.

Contact details

READ – Language Learning Hub

Level 20, Menara 1 Sentrum, 201,

Jalan Tun Sambanthan, Brickfields,

50470 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Website:

Media Inquiries: ...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All business and investment activities involve risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to perform their own due diligence and consult with a qualified advisor before making any financial decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at