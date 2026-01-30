Ram Charan And Upasana Kamineni To Welcome Twins On Jan 31? Here's What We Know

Tollywood star Ram Charan and entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni are reportedly expecting twins on January 31, 2026. The couple, already parents to daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, shared the news in October 2025.

Tollywood star Ram Charan and entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni are reportedly expecting twins on January 31, 2026. The couple, married since 2012, already have a daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, born on June 20, 2023. The twins' arrival marks another joyful milestone for the growing family. While the couple shared their pregnancy news on October 23, 2025, the exact confirmation of the due date is yet to be announced.

On the work front, Ram Charan, popularly known as the Game Changer, is gearing up for his next big film, Peddi. The movie, directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Music for the film is composed by AR Rahman, adding extra excitement for fans.

Originally scheduled for release in March 2026, the makers have postponed the release indefinitely. Fans eagerly awaiting the film will have to wait a little longer, but the anticipation is already building thanks to the star-studded cast and AR Rahman's music.

After Peddi, Ram Charan is set to collaborate with acclaimed director Sukumar, promising more exciting projects for fans. Meanwhile, fans are celebrating the personal happiness of Charan and Upasana as they prepare to welcome their twins. It's a joyful time for both their family and fans alike.