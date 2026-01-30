Pro Wrestling League Makes Explosive Comeback After SEVEN Years!

Pro Wrestling League made a powerful comeback with Season 5 in Noida, ending a seven-year hiatus. Officials and promoters hailed the revival as a turning point for Indian wrestling, citing renewed stakeholder confidence, post-COVID recovery, and upgraded formats to attract global talent.

