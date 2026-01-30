Norway Envoy Hails Indiaeu 'Mother Of All Deals'

Norway's Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, welcomed the India–EU Free Trade Agreement, calling it the 'mother of all deals.' She said the pact supports an open, rules-based global order and complements India's existing EFTA trade agreement, boosting wider economic cooperation.

