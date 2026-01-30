Starlink Phone 'Not Out Of The Question,' Says Elon Musk - But Whatever Happened To The Tesla Phone?



In 2024, during a podcast with comedian Joe Rogan, Musk said that Tesla could build a smartphone but only when needed.

Starlink, which is constructed and deployed by SpaceX, is a“Direct to Cell” network and is the largest 4G coverage provider on Earth. Reuters reported on Thursday that Musk's SpaceX was reportedly in talks with the billionaire's AI company xAI.

As chatter around the SpaceX and xAI merger grows, Elon Musk hinted at the possibility of a Starlink Phone and said that it was“not out of the question” in response to a post by a user on X.

“It would be a very different device than current phones. Optimized purely for running max performance/watt neural nets,” Musk said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

What Happened To The Tesla Phone?

But the billionaire then said Tesla would not do it unless“they have to or something.”

SpaceX, xAI Merger

Reuters reported on Thursday that Elon Musk's SpaceX is in talks with his artificial intelligence company, xAI, ahead of a potential initial public offering of the rocket manufacturer later this year. According to the report, two entities have been established in Nevada to facilitate a potential merger, although details on the valuation and timing remain confidential. Separately, Bloomberg News reported that SpaceX is considering a potential merger with electric-vehicle giant Tesla, in addition to xAI.

How Are Stocktwits Users' Reacting?

Retail sentiment on SpaceX was in the 'neutral' territory on Stocktwits, while sentiment on Tesla dipped to 'extremely bearish' from 'bearish' a week ago.

Shares of Tesla have gained nearly 3% in the last 12 months.

