Union Budget 2026: Date, Time, Halwa Tradition & Live Watch Guide

India's Union Budget 2026-27 is scheduled to be presented in Parliament on Sunday, February 1, 2026, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, with the annual statement set to begin at 11 AM IST. The timing and date continue a long-standing practice of presenting the budget at the start of February, even when it falls on a Sunday, ensuring ample time for parliamentary approval before the new fiscal year begins on April 1.

Ahead of the main budget presentation, Parliament will hear the Economic Survey 2026 on January 29, 2026, during the first part of the Budget Session, which begins on January 28 and runs through February 13 before resuming for a second part later in March and April. The Economic Survey is a key pre-budget document that reviews the nation's macroeconomic performance over the past year and outlines trends and projections that set the context for the upcoming budget.

Budget preparations have also featured traditional events like the iconic Halwa Ceremony, held in late January, where Finance Ministry officials gather to feast on halwa, symbolising the start of final budget preparations and the beginning of a 'lock-in' period where staff stay isolated to maintain secrecy until the budget is presented.

The Union Budget, mandated under Article 112 of the Constitution, serves as India's Annual Financial Statement, detailing projected government revenues and expenditures, tax proposals, and key policy priorities for the coming year. It is closely watched by citizens, businesses, and investors alike for indicators on economic direction, investment opportunities and changes that could impact various sectors.

Where to Watch

For those looking to follow the event live, multiple platforms will broadcast the proceedings on Sansad TV, DD News, and official streams via Parliament channels and YouTube platforms. The full Budget Speech and documents (PDF) will be available for download from the official Budget website and mobile app after the presentation.

As the nation gears up for these landmark fiscal announcements, expectations are high around growth projections, spending allocations, and policy shifts that could shape India's economic strategy in 2026-27.