Karnataka Assembly Uproar: Annabhagya Payment Missed For 1.27 Crore Beneficiaries, Minister Admits Lapse

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly witnessed heated exchanges on Thursday during the Belagavi session as the issue of delayed welfare payments once again came to the fore. Following an earlier clash between ruling and opposition members over the non-payment of two months' assistance to Gruhalakshmi beneficiaries, the opposition raised concerns over the non-payment of one month's benefit under the Annabhagya scheme, triggering fresh uproar in the House.

Minister Admits January Lapse Affecting 1.27 Crore Beneficiaries

During the question-and-answer session, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister K.H. Muniyappa, responding to a query raised by BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginakai, admitted that in January 2025, around 1.27 crore Annabhagya beneficiaries were neither provided 5 kg of rice nor paid the alternative cash amount. He also acknowledged that ₹657 crore, calculated at ₹170 per beneficiary in lieu of rice, was not disbursed for that month.

Opposition Flags Repeated Delays In Welfare Schemes

Raising the issue, Mahesh Tenginakai pointed out that Gruhalakshmi beneficiaries had already faced a two-month delay in payments. He alleged that under the Annabhagya scheme, beneficiaries were again deprived of support for one month, with neither rice nor cash being provided. Citing information obtained from Deputy Directors of the Food Department in nine districts, he questioned the government on the reasons behind the lapse.

Confusion Over Centre's Decision Led To Gap: Minister

Responding to the allegations, Minister Muniyappa explained that the state government had earlier been providing cash assistance of ₹170 per person due to a shortage of rice. However, in mid-January 2025, the Union government announced that it would supply rice. Following this directive, the state switched back to distributing 5 kg of rice per person from February onwards.

“Due to this transition and confusion, the payment for January was missed,” he said.

₹657 Crore Remains With Finance Department

When questioned about the whereabouts of the ₹657 crore meant for January's distribution, the minister clarified that the amount had not been spent and remained with the Finance Department. He assured the House that the funds were intact and had not been diverted.