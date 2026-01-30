Viral Video Shows Students Performing In Hijab During Republic Day Event At UP School, Sparks Outrage

An incident during a Republic Day programme at a school in UP's Gonda, has sparked controversy after students were seen wearing during a performance. The issue led to strong and divided reactions on social media, with calls for police action.

A controversy has erupted in Uttar Pradesh after an incident during a Republic Day programme at Guru Charan A.R. Inter College in Mankapur, Gonda district. Republic Day, observed on January 26, marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees equality, freedom of religion, and dignity for all citizens and the use of Hijab triggered outrage after many alleged that the event mocked certain community's dignity.

A.R Inter College, Gonda worn by Muslim women was used during Republic Day program Day marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution are they so obsessed with the burqa even on Republic Day? twitter/TitZYjwBxz

- هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) January 29, 2026

According to information shared online, the hijab worn by Muslim women was allegedly misused and disrespected during a stage performance at the school event. It is being claimed that the students involved in the act belonged to another community. The incident reportedly took place in front of staff, students, and local attendees during the official Republic Day celebrations.

No official statement from the school administration or district authorities has yet clarified the exact nature of the performance or the intent behind it. However, videos and images circulated on social media have led to strong public reactions.

For many people, the issue goes beyond a school programme. The hijab is seen by Muslim women as a religious and cultural symbol, while Republic Day is viewed as a national occasion that represents unity, respect, and constitutional values.

Critics of the incident argue that mocking or misusing any religious attire on such a day goes against the spirit of the Constitution. Supporters of this view say Republic Day should promote mutual respect rather than deepen religious divisions.

On the other hand, some voices online questioned why religious clothing should feature in a national programme at all, showing how divided public opinion remains on the issue.

The incident quickly became a topic of heated discussion on social media platforms. Reactions ranged from anger and hurt to mockery and sharp criticism.

Several users condemned the act and called it disrespectful and insensitive, especially during a national celebration. Some questioned why Muslim women and their attire are repeatedly targeted in public debates, regardless of whether they wear the hijab or not.

A number of users defended the right of Muslim women to wear what they choose, pointing out that the Constitution allows freedom of belief and expression. They argued that personal clothing should not become a reason for public humiliation or ridicule.

However, there were also posts that used harsh and offensive language, criticising the hijab and making broader comments about religion and society. These remarks were strongly criticised by others for spreading hate and deepening communal tensions.

Some social media users tagged Gonda Police, Uttar Pradesh Police, the DGP of UP, and cyber crime units, urging them to take suo motu action against those responsible. They argued that such acts, if deliberate, could disturb public harmony and should be examined under the law.

@gondapolice @Uppolice @dgpup @UPGovt @cyberpolice_up Take Suo Moto Cognizance Against These People Tumhari Astha I Love Muhammad likhne Bolne pe Ahat Ho Jati hai 1300 FIR kia Tha Na ye Shanti Bhang Nahi ho Raha Republic day pe Ye New normal banaya ja raha hai Sharm Aati Hai?

- Mayn Zalik (@XunizXan) January 29, 2026

As of now, there is no public confirmation of any police complaint, FIR, or official investigation. Authorities have also not confirmed whether the performance violated any school guidelines or legal provisions.

The incident has once again highlighted a larger national debate around religious symbols, personal freedom, and public events. Some people believe that religious identity should stay out of official functions, while others argue that inclusion means allowing diversity, not suppressing it.

Ismai galat kya hai koi batayega? Being Political (@BeingPolitical1) January 29, 2026

Many commentators stressed the need for calm discussion rather than online abuse. They pointed out that students are often influenced by adults and social media narratives, and schools should be spaces that teach respect, understanding, and constitutional values.