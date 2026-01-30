Boil Potatoes Without Water: This Pressure Cooker Trick Works

Potato: You usually need water to boil potatoes in a pressure cooker. But you can actually cook potatoes without adding any water. Find out how with this tip.

Potatoes are a staple in Indian cooking. A viral hack shows how to boil them in a pressure cooker without water, which is said to retain more nutrients and enhance their natural flavor.

Wash potatoes and place them in a pressure cooker without water. Their natural moisture will steam them. Cook on low for 2-3 whistles. Let pressure release. They'll be perfectly cooked.

Experts say this method has benefits. It helps retain nutrients like vitamins that are usually lost in water. The potatoes also keep their natural, intense flavor since they aren't diluted.

Take precautions with this method. Cooking without water can be risky, so keep the flame very low. Don't use a faulty cooker. If you smell burning, turn off the heat immediately.