Guwahati: Mega Job Fair For Ex-Servicemen Offers 700 Vacancies

The Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) successfully organised a mega job fair at Narangi Military Station today, providing a strong platform for ex-servicemen (ESM) to connect with leading corporate recruiters and explore meaningful second-career opportunities.

According to a press release, the event witnessed participation from over 50 leading corporate organisations, collectively presenting around 700 job vacancies across diverse sectors. More than 700 ex-servicemen attended the fair, engaging directly with employers and showcasing their skills, experience and leadership qualities honed during military service.

The fair was graced by the Corporate Guest of Honour, Maj (Retd) Rupam Talukadar, HR Head, ITC, and the Military Guest of Honour, Lt Gen Mohit Wadhwa, Sena Medal, who addressed both ESM and corporate representatives. In their interactions, they highlighted the value of military discipline, adaptability and leadership in the corporate ecosystem, said the release.

Maj Gen SBK Singh, Sena Medal, Director General, DGR, and Brig (Retd) Polash Choudhury, Sena Medal, Chairman, Rajya Sainik Board, were also present on the occasion, reaffirming DGR's unwavering commitment towards ensuring a smooth and dignified resettlement of veterans into civilian life.

Addressing the gathering, Maj General SBK Singh stated, "This job fair exemplifies DGR's sustained efforts to bridge the gap between the rich talent pool of ex-servicemen and the evolving needs of industry. We are extremely encouraged by the overwhelming response from corporates and veterans alike, and by the meaningful employment opportunities initiated today."

The event concluded on a highly positive note, with several on-the-spot job offers extended to participating ex-servicemen, marking a significant step towards their successful transition into rewarding civilian careers.

Assam Petrochemicals Inks MoU for E-Methanol Project

Meanwhile, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Dibrugarh, in the presence of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday, between Assam Petrochemicals Limited (APL) and the Deendayal Port Authority for setting up a state-of-the-art e-methanol project at Kandla Port in Gujarat.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that the initiative is a historic milestone for Assam. He stated that the project is a strong example of Assam's increasing participation in nationally important projects beyond the geographical boundaries of the state. (ANI)

