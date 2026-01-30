Kalmar's Januarydecember 2025 Financial Statements Review To Be Published On Friday, 13 February 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 30 JANUARY 2026 AT 10:00 AM (EET)Kalmar Corporation will publish its January–December 2025 financial statements review on 13 February 2026 at approximately 9:00 a.m. EET. The report will be available at after publication.A live international telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on the publishing day at 10:00 a.m. EET. The event will be held in English. The report will be presented by President & CEO Sami Niiranen and CFO Sakari Ahdekivi. The presentation material will be available at by the latest 10:00 a.m. EET.To ask questions, please join the teleconference by registering via the following link: . After the registration, the conference phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference will be provided. Questions can be presented during the conference.

The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at . The conference call will be recorded and an on-demand version of the conference will be published at Kalmar's website later during the day.

Please note that by dialling to the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.

As a gentle reminder, please also remember to subscribe to Kalmar's releases via this link or visit the Kalmar website at .

For further information, please contact:

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

Katariina Kataja, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 527 14 27

About Kalmar

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2024, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion.