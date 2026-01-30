Premium Bottled Water Market Size, Share, Forecast To 2034
Insights into Market Size, Trends, Market Dynamics, Key Segments, and Emerging Players
Straits Research, a leading market research organization, announced the release of the report titled“Premium Bottled Water Market Acid Size and Outlook, Forecasts till 2034”. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, trends, opportunities, and market mechanisms. The report also covers a regional analysis of several market factors.
According to the report, the market is valued at USD 37.5 billion in 2026, which is expected to grow to USD 61.5 billion by 2034. The projected CAGR for this period is 6%.
The premium bottled water market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Some of the insights provided in the report are highlighted below:
The still water segment has the largest market share due to consumer preference for natural and non-carbonated hydration.
Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market during the forecast period due to shifting preferences for safer and healthier sources of water.
Consumers worldwide are shifting toward luxury and premium bottled water as a lifestyle status.
Germany is expected to lead the European market, owing to a preference for sparkling water and a robust return system of used bottles.
Straits Research adopts a rigorous 360° research approach that integrates both primary and secondary research methodologies. The report data is triangulated with a mix of market indicators, macroeconomic outlook, industry sources, and strategic briefings.
The report is designed to enable decision makers, such as CXOs, policymakers, investors, startups, and other related stakeholders, to understand the current and future scenario of the market.Competitive Players
Danone S.A. Nestlé S.A. The Coca-Cola Company PepsiCo Inc. FIJI Water (Wonderful Company) Voss of Norway AS Gerolsteiner Brunnen Primo Brands Corporation Ty Nant Ltd. Icelandic Glacial CORE Nutrition LLC Flow Hydration Lofoten Arctic Water Hint Inc. Spindrift Beverage Corporation Flow Alkaline Spring Water Nongfu Spring Himalayan Water National Beverage Corp. Lofoten Arctic Water Bling H2O Just Water Path Water Boxed Water Recent Developments
November 2025 - The company acquired Strathmore Water from AG Barr Group to expand its premium portfolio in the UK.Segmentation
By Type Still Water Sparkling Water By Distribution Channel Off-trade Distribution Channel Online Channel Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America Want to see full report on
Premium Bottled Water Market Full Report
