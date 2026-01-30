Premium Bottled Water Market Size, Share, Forecast To 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research, a leading market research organization, announced the release of the report titled“Premium Bottled Water Market Acid Size and Outlook, Forecasts till 2034”. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, trends, opportunities, and market mechanisms. The report also covers a regional analysis of several market factors.

According to the report, the market is valued at USD 37.5 billion in 2026, which is expected to grow to USD 61.5 billion by 2034. The projected CAGR for this period is 6%.

The premium bottled water market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Some of the insights provided in the report are highlighted below:



The still water segment has the largest market share due to consumer preference for natural and non-carbonated hydration.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market during the forecast period due to shifting preferences for safer and healthier sources of water.

Consumers worldwide are shifting toward luxury and premium bottled water as a lifestyle status. Germany is expected to lead the European market, owing to a preference for sparkling water and a robust return system of used bottles.

Competitive Players

Danone S.A.Nestlé S.A.The Coca-Cola CompanyPepsiCo Inc.FIJI Water (Wonderful Company)Voss of Norway ASGerolsteiner BrunnenPrimo Brands CorporationTy Nant Ltd.Icelandic GlacialCORE Nutrition LLCFlow HydrationLofoten Arctic WaterHint Inc.Spindrift Beverage CorporationFlow Alkaline Spring WaterNongfu SpringHimalayan WaterNational Beverage Corp.Lofoten Arctic WaterBling H2OJust WaterPath WaterBoxed Water Recent Developments

November 2025 - The company acquired Strathmore Water from AG Barr Group to expand its premium portfolio in the UK.

Segmentation

By TypeStill WaterSparkling WaterBy Distribution ChannelOff-trade Distribution ChannelOnline ChannelRegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle East & AfricaLatin America