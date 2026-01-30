₹18,000 For 400 Metres: Mumbai Taxi Driver Arrested

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)– A 50-year-old taxi driver has been arrested for allegedly charging a US tourist a whopping Rs 18,000 in what may have been the most expensive 400-metre ride through the Mumbai traffic, police said on Friday.

The police on Tuesday apprehended Deshraj Yadav, who allegedly picked up the tourist from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and dropped her off at a five-star hotel near the facility, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident came to light after the tourist took to social media to share her experience about her expensive ride in the city.

“Landed in Mumbai recently and took a taxi to @HiltonHotels. The driver and another guy took us to an unknown location first, charged us $200 (Rs 18,000), and then dropped us at the hotel, which was only 400m away. Taxi No: MH 01 BD 5405,” Argentina Ariano (@ArgentinaAriano) wrote in a post on X.

The police swung into action, registering a suo motu FIR earlier this week and nabbed Yadav within three hours. The foreign national, however, could not be contacted, the official said.