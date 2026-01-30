Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Theatres To Continue Creative Leadership Under New Management Model

2026-01-30 03:06:05

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Individuals currently serving as artistic directors of theatres may continue their professional activities within the framework of the new structural model, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

With the nomination and approval of theatre directors, they may be appointed to positions such as stage director, head of a creative department, or other relevant roles.

The reforms are not aimed at mechanically eliminating positions.

Rather, the main objective is to modernize management mechanisms that are ineffective or underperforming, bringing them in line with contemporary requirements.

It was emphasized that the new model is designed to enhance theatres' creative potential. It is also intended to ensure creative freedom within a healthier institutional framework. In addition, it aims to clearly define the distribution of managerial responsibilities.

This approach is expected to lay the groundwork for more sustainable development of theatres, both creatively and administratively.

AzerNews

