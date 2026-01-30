Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gulf Investments In Azerbaijan Reach $606M By Mid-2025 As Regional Capital Flows Accelerate


2026-01-30 03:06:04

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

By the end of the first half of 2025, countries of the Persian Gulf had invested $606 million in Azerbaijan, according to the Eurasian Development Bank's (EDB) report“Eurasia and Partner Countries from Asia: Analysis of Investment Flows”. According to Azernews, the report highlights a sharp acceleration of Gulf capital entering the wider Eurasian region, reflecting the growing role of Arab investors in energy, infrastructure and strategic diversification beyond traditional markets.

AzerNews

