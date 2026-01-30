Gulf Investments In Azerbaijan Reach $606M By Mid-2025 As Regional Capital Flows Accelerate

By the end of the first half of 2025, countries of the Persian Gulf had invested $606 million in Azerbaijan, according to the Eurasian Development Bank's (EDB) report“Eurasia and Partner Countries from Asia: Analysis of Investment Flows”. According to Azernews, the report highlights a sharp acceleration of Gulf capital entering the wider Eurasian region, reflecting the growing role of Arab investors in energy, infrastructure and strategic diversification beyond traditional markets.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%