Gulf Investments In Azerbaijan Reach $606M By Mid-2025 As Regional Capital Flows Accelerate
By the end of the first half of 2025, countries of the Persian Gulf had invested $606 million in Azerbaijan, according to the Eurasian Development Bank's (EDB) report“Eurasia and Partner Countries from Asia: Analysis of Investment Flows”. According to Azernews, the report highlights a sharp acceleration of Gulf capital entering the wider Eurasian region, reflecting the growing role of Arab investors in energy, infrastructure and strategic diversification beyond traditional markets.Access to paid information is limited
