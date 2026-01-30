Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
378 High-Rise Buildings Remain Without Heat In Kyiv

2026-01-30 03:05:50
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klychko, on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, yesterday, more than 100 buildings in Troieshchyna were connected to heating, and another 50 were connected last night.

Utility and energy workers continue to work across the capital to restore heat supply to Kyiv residents' homes.

Read also: Italy boosts Ukraine's heating capacity with 78 industrial boilers for 10 regions

As reported by Ukrinform, as of the evening of January 29, 454 residential buildings in the capital were without heating.

