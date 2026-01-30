In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Russian Shelling Damages Infrastructure And Enterprises, One Person Wounded
“In the evening and at night, the enemy attacked the Synelnykove district with drones. There was a loud noise in the communities of Synelnykove, Malomykhailivka, and Vasylkivka. A 59-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalized in moderate condition. The infrastructure was damaged. A private house was on fire,” Ganzha said.
In the Nikopol district, Russian troops attacked with FPV drones and shelled the communities of Nikopol, Marganets, and Pokrovske with artillery. An apartment building, enterprises, a cultural institution, and a tractor were damaged.
The Russian army launched an UAV attack on Pavlohrad. A car was damaged, the Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration added.Read also: Border guards destroy two Russian howitzers and EW systems in North Slobozhanskyi direction
As reported by Ukrinform, on January 29, Russian troops attacked the Kryvyi Rih, Synelnykove, Nikopol, and Pavlohrad districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, killing one woman and injuring three other people.
