Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iranian FM Arrives In Türkiye For High-Level Talks

Iranian FM Arrives In Türkiye For High-Level Talks


2026-01-30 03:05:44
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in Istanbul, Türkiye, on Friday for a one-day visit, Trend reports via Iranian MFA.

Araghchi was officially welcomed by Turkish officials, including the regional director general of the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The minister is scheduled to hold talks with senior Turkish officials on bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues.

During the visit, the Iranian foreign minister is expected to meet with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

MENAFN30012026000187011040ID1110672140



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search