Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Any Constitutional Revisions To Go Through Referendum, Tokayev Says

Any Constitutional Revisions To Go Through Referendum, Tokayev Says


2026-01-30 03:05:44
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 30. Any amendments to the Constitution, even the smallest ones, should only be introduced through a referendum, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated at the Volunteer Forum, Trend reports this via the press service of the president.

“I am confident that this approach will become an important tool for strengthening the civil rights of our people,” he said.

He added that the constitutional reform commission had analyzed many proposals across the full spectrum of constitutional issues. According to Tokayev, systematic, well-thought-out adjustments have touched upon nearly all key sections and articles, including the preamble of the Constitution.

The president also noted that during yesterday's discussions, the members of the Commission concluded that the scale of the proposed changes to the Fundamental Law necessitates the adoption of a new Constitution.

“Indeed, the proposed amendments are not only aimed at institutional and legal modernization, but, what is practically important, they transform and reboot the entire state matrix,” he concluded.

Kazakhstan is currently undergoing a major constitutional reform initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. One of the main changes is the transition to a unicameral (one-chamber) parliament, replacing the current two-chamber system. On January 21, 2026, Tokayev signed a decree establishing the Commission on Constitutional Reform.

MENAFN30012026000187011040ID1110672137



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search