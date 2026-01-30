Any Constitutional Revisions To Go Through Referendum, Tokayev Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Any amendments to the Constitution, even the smallest ones, should only be introduced through a referendum, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated at the Volunteer Forum, Trend reports this via the press service of the president.

“I am confident that this approach will become an important tool for strengthening the civil rights of our people,” he said.

He added that the constitutional reform commission had analyzed many proposals across the full spectrum of constitutional issues. According to Tokayev, systematic, well-thought-out adjustments have touched upon nearly all key sections and articles, including the preamble of the Constitution.

The president also noted that during yesterday's discussions, the members of the Commission concluded that the scale of the proposed changes to the Fundamental Law necessitates the adoption of a new Constitution.

“Indeed, the proposed amendments are not only aimed at institutional and legal modernization, but, what is practically important, they transform and reboot the entire state matrix,” he concluded.

Kazakhstan is currently undergoing a major constitutional reform initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. One of the main changes is the transition to a unicameral (one-chamber) parliament, replacing the current two-chamber system. On January 21, 2026, Tokayev signed a decree establishing the Commission on Constitutional Reform.