King Receives Congratulatory Messages On 64Th Birthday

Amman, Jan. 30 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II has received congratulatory messages from heads of state and government on the occasion of his 64th birthday, which falls on Friday.His Majesty also received congratulatory messages from senior officials and officers, as well as representatives of civil society organisations.

