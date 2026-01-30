Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
King Receives Congratulatory Messages On 64Th Birthday

King Receives Congratulatory Messages On 64Th Birthday


2026-01-30 03:05:17
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan. 30 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II has received congratulatory messages from heads of state and government on the occasion of his 64th birthday, which falls on Friday.
His Majesty also received congratulatory messages from senior officials and officers, as well as representatives of civil society organisations.

MENAFN30012026000117011021ID1110672135



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search