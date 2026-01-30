Qatar Affirms Efforts To Consolidate Security, Stability In Region

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar affirmed its continued efforts with international partners to consolidate security and stability in the region, as well as to continue supporting the brotherly Palestinian people until they obtain all their legitimate rights.

The foremost among them their right to self-determination, ending the occupation, halting the settlement activities, and establishing their fully sovereign and viable independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem (Al-Quds) as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the two-state solution principle.

This came in Qatar's statement delivered by Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, during the Security Council's quarterly open debate on 'The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question,' held at the UN headquarters in New York.

She pointed out the announcement of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, expressing the State of Qatar's hope that this will contribute to consolidating the truce and addressing the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Alongside eight Arab and Islamic countries that participated in the multilateral summit with US President Donald Trump, Qatar announced its accession to the Peace Council, affirming its support for the implementation of the council's mission as a transitional body, as stated in the comprehensive plan adopted by Security Council Resolution 2803, with the aim of establishing a permanent ceasefire, reconstruction, and advancing towards a just and lasting peace based on the right of the brotherly Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of their state in accordance with international law, Her Excellency said.

She also noted that Qatar welcomed the coordination with mediators; the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Republic of Turkiye, in forming the Palestinian technocratic committee to administer the Gaza Strip, expressing hope that this would pave the way for the implementation of the second phase of the agreement.

Sheikha Alya emphasized that, through its representative on the Gaza Executive Board, the State of Qatar would continue to contribute to efforts aimed at establishing effective governance and promoting peace and stability in the Gaza Strip.

She also stressed the importance of implementing Security Council Resolution 2803 to ensure a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire, the delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid without restrictions or impediments, the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and the prevention of the displacement of the Palestinian people.

Sheikha Alya pointed out the urgent need to immediately expand early recovery efforts, lift restrictions on the entry and distribution of essential supplies, rehabilitate infrastructure and hospitals, and open the Rafah crossing in both directions, as stipulated in the comprehensive plan.