Jaipur Polo Team Beat Chandna Polo 9.55 In Kognivera Cup

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Jan 30 (IANS) Continuing their strong momentum in the Kognivera Cup, Jaipur Polo Team registered a comprehensive 9.5-5 victory over Chandna Polo in a well-controlled encounter. Displaying attacking cohesion, disciplined structure and composure across all four chukkers, Jaipur asserted their dominance to record another assured win in the tournament.

Jaipur made a steady start to the contest, edging the opening chukker 1.5–1 as both teams settled into rhythm. HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh led Jaipur's early attacking efforts, while Chandna Polo responded through Alejo to keep the opening exchanges competitive.

The second chukker saw Jaipur raise the tempo significantly and take firm control of proceedings. With fluid ball movement and sharp finishing, Jaipur stretched their lead to 5.5–2 at halftime.

Bhawani Singh Kalvi and Lance Watson made important contributions during this phase, complementing HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh's influence as Jaipur began to dictate the flow of the game.

Chandna Polo showed resilience in the third chukker, with Alejo continuing to push forward and add to their tally. Jaipur, however, remained composed, responding with disciplined play and effective counterattacks to extend their advantage to 6.5–4 heading into the final chukker.

In the closing chukker, Jaipur maintained control and managed the game with maturity, adding three more goals to seal the contest at 9.5–5. Chandna Polo added a late goal, but Jaipur's structured approach ensured they remained firmly in command until the final whistle.

Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh once again stood out for Jaipur with a four-goal performance, while Bhawani Singh Kalvi added three goals and Lance Watson contributed two, completing a well-rounded team effort. For Chandna Polo, Alejo led the scoring with three goals, supported by Ashok Chandna and Dino Dhankar with one goal each.