Dubai Media Launches Dubai+, A New Digital Platform Offering Safe, Family-Friendly Content

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Mona Al Marri: Dubai Media Council's strategic role and ongoing efforts are focused on strengthening Dubai's media ecosystem and enhancing the sector's competitiveness

Mohamed AlMulla: Dubai+ embodies Dubai Media's strategy to build a fully integrated digital media ecosystem

Dubai+ redefines digital content in Dubai and the Middle East, offering a rich library of local, Arab, and international series and films

At launch, the platform will feature more than 20 exclusive series, six original productions, and over 170 international movies

Government of Dubai Media Office -January 2026: Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC), Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI) launched its new digital platform Dubai+. The launch marks a strategic step in advancing Dubai Media's digital transformation and reinforcing its position as a leading regional and global hub for content creation.

The announcement was made during a press conference held today, attended by Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office; His Excellency Mohamed AlMulla, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Media Incorporated; alongside senior media leaders, representatives of local and regional media, and industry influencers.

Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri affirmed that the Dubai Media Council's strategic role and ongoing efforts are focused on strengthening Dubai's media ecosystem and enhancing the sector's competitiveness.“Dubai+ reflects the emirate's ambitious vision to keep pace with global shifts in media and digital broadcasting. We seek to enhance Dubai's competitiveness as a regional and global hub for creativity and media production by strengthening the industry ecosystem. These efforts include encouraging greater private-sector participation and building advanced storytelling capabilities aligned with Dubai's future vision, along with raising operational performance, driving innovation, expanding audience impact, investing in talent and skills development, and leveraging technology and advanced production capabilities to catalyse the sector's growth,” she said.

“What we are witnessing today is the extension of a long-standing approach to building a leading media ecosystem over more than five decades, one that leads digital innovation through a forward-looking government vision that ensures sustained impact,” Her Excellency added.

Comprehensive and diverse platform:

His Excellency Mohamed AlMulla, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Media Incorporated, said the launch of Dubai+ embodies Dubai Media's strategy to build a fully integrated digital media ecosystem that strengthens its global competitiveness while delivering high-quality, diverse, and innovative content.

He explained that the launch marks an important milestone in the platform's development, with future phases set to expand its content offering and deepen audience engagement – further positioning Dubai+ as an integrated digital destination for Arab audiences.

His Excellency noted that the platform is the result of an intensive technical and creative development journey. DMI's teams built advanced digital infrastructure and conducted rigorous testing to ensure high performance and a user experience on par with leading global platforms, fully equipped to support a rich and dynamic slate of programming and sports content.

Extensive library of premieres and exclusives:

Salem Balyouha, Chief Executive Officer of Media Content at Dubai Media Incorporated, said:“With the launch of Dubai+, we are entering a new phase in the evolution of Dubai Media's digital model, bringing a significant addition to the region's digital broadcasting and video-on-demand landscape.

He added:“We are proud to introduce a platform that places family safety at the heart of the viewing experience. This commitment is reflected not only in the nature of the content we offer, but also in clear selection standards, robust classification systems, and transparent viewing controls that enable audiences to choose with confidence and give families genuine peace of mind.”

Balyouha also explained that Dubai+ features an impressive library of first-run and exclusive film and series releases, original productions, live television channels, sporting competitions, and major events hosted in Dubai. At launch, the platform will feature more than 20 exclusive series, six original productions, over 170 international titles, and a dedicated sports catalogue covering 12 live championships.

Dubai+ is set to redefine digital content in Dubai and the wider Middle East by strengthening the presence of Emirati and Arab content and delivering it to the highest production standards, reflecting a commitment to innovation, evolution, and relevance.

The platform also provides an empowering digital environment for nurturing regional media talent and creatives, supporting local production, launching new initiatives, and expanding partnerships across multiple markets to help Arab content reach wider global audiences.

The launch of Dubai+ underscores DMI's leadership in shaping the media landscape and reinforces Dubai's position as a leading regional and global hub for the content industry.