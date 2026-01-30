ADB To Launch Center Of Excellence To Boost Knowledge Sharing Across Developing Member Countries

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is establishing a new learning platform aimed at strengthening knowledge sharing across its developing member countries (DMCs), helping them address complex development challenges through tailored programs grounded in real-world project experience, Trend reports via the Bank.

The new ADB Center of Excellence will serve as a bank-wide coordination hub, channeling in-house expertise and advanced knowledge from partners, including the ADB Institute, to DMCs. It will focus on operationally critical areas such as procurement, environmental and social safeguards, financial management, and sector-specific operational practices.

From the second half of 2026, the Center will begin delivering programs for government officials, project implementers, and representatives of the private sector and civil society. Its customized curricula will include training materials and case studies drawn directly from ADB-funded projects and programs, with the aim of strengthening the development impact of the bank's operations.

ADB said the Center will adopt a programmatic approach, allowing for the systematic development of institutional capacity in DMCs and sustained engagement over longer periods. It will also promote peer-to-peer learning and foster closer knowledge collaboration with DMC institutions and development partners, expanding access to new ideas, expertise, and innovation.

The establishment of the Center is anchored in ADB's new policy for technical assistance (TA), which places greater emphasis on capacity-building initiatives. By streamlining its TA operations, ADB aims to provide more effective and efficient support to its DMCs in the preparation, financing, and implementation of high-impact development projects across the region.

ADB is a leading multilateral development bank supporting inclusive, resilient, and sustainable growth in Asia and the Pacific. Founded in 1966, the bank is owned by 69 members-50 from the region-and works with governments and partners to address complex challenges through innovative financing, strategic partnerships, and knowledge solutions.