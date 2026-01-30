Austral Gold Files Q4 2025 Quarterly Activity Report

January 30, 2026 1:24 AM EST | Source: Austral Gold Limited

Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - Established gold producer Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (OTCQB: AGLDF) ("Austral" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its Q4 2025 Quarterly Activity Report. The complete Report is available under the Company's profile at , and on the Company's website at australgold.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Release approved by the Chief Executive Officer of Austral Gold, Stabro Kasaneva.

For additional information please contact: