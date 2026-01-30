403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump: US Plans Talks With Iran Amid Diplomatic Efforts
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he plans to hold talks with Iran amid intensive regional diplomatic efforts to reach a negotiating framework between the two sides on outstanding issues.
Speaking to reporters, Trump said, "I plan to have talks with Iran, at a time when large and powerful ships are heading there," adding, "I hope we won't have to use them."
On Wednesday, Trump urged Tehran to reach what he described as a "fair and just" agreement regarding its nuclear program, warning that failure to do so could result in an attack "far worse" than the "Midnight Hammer" operation carried out by the US against three Iranian sites last June.
The US president said that "a massive naval fleet is heading toward Iran, moving with speed, strength, enthusiasm and determination," noting that it is larger than the force previously deployed to Venezuela led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.
He added, "As was the case with Venezuela, it is ready, prepared and capable of completing its mission swiftly and forcefully if necessary." (end)
amm
Speaking to reporters, Trump said, "I plan to have talks with Iran, at a time when large and powerful ships are heading there," adding, "I hope we won't have to use them."
On Wednesday, Trump urged Tehran to reach what he described as a "fair and just" agreement regarding its nuclear program, warning that failure to do so could result in an attack "far worse" than the "Midnight Hammer" operation carried out by the US against three Iranian sites last June.
The US president said that "a massive naval fleet is heading toward Iran, moving with speed, strength, enthusiasm and determination," noting that it is larger than the force previously deployed to Venezuela led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.
He added, "As was the case with Venezuela, it is ready, prepared and capable of completing its mission swiftly and forcefully if necessary." (end)
amm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment