UN Chief: 2026 Emerging As Year Of Chaos, Ongoing Shocks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that 2026, although still in its early days, is shaping up to be "a year of chaos and continuous surprises," cautioning against the growing dominance of power over law.
Guterres made the remarks during his final press conference held late Thursday at UN headquarters, noting that impunity fuels conflict and escalation, deepens mistrust and opens the door wide to the emergence of "powerful disruptors" from all directions.
He warned that cuts in humanitarian assistance generate a chain reaction of despair, displacement and death, stressing that shrinking aid has severe and immediate consequences.
On climate change, the UN chief said that every action that increases the Earth's temperature leads to devastating impacts, including storms, wildfires, hurricanes, droughts and rising sea levels.
He underscored the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and ensuring a fair and orderly transition from fossil fuels, such as oil, to renewable energy sources.
Addressing technology-related challenges, Guterres said the world is witnessing what could be the greatest transfer of power of this era - not from governments to people, but from governments to private technology companies.
He warned that technology is being left to shape behavior, elections, markets and even conflicts without regulatory frameworks, leading to growing instability.
In this regard, Guterres highlighted the UN's urgent efforts to help develop a global governance framework through international dialogue, including the work of a new international scientific panel on artificial intelligence.
The secretary-general also stressed the need to reform the multilateral system established 80 years ago after World War II, noting that the system designed to solve global problems now faces major challenges.
He emphasized the importance of accelerating the establishment of an inclusive multipolar system capable of achieving balance through partnerships in trade, technology and international cooperation.
Guterres reaffirmed that peace cannot be achieved without development, noting that the UN is working to accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals while insisting on reforming the international financial system.
He explained that this includes ending the destructive debt cycle, tripling the lending capacity of multilateral development banks and ensuring fair participation of developing countries in international financial institutions.
Regarding UN Security Council Resolution 2803 on Gaza, Guterres stressed the need for its full implementation, saying that the current situation is being described as a "reduction in hostilities" rather than a complete ceasefire.
He emphasized the necessity of moving to the second phase, which entails the full withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces, the dismantling of armed groups and paving the way for turning the two-state solution into a reality.
Guterres said that the primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security rests with the Security Council, as the only body authorized to adopt binding decisions and approve the use of force in accordance with international law.
He concluded by expressing his strong opposition to all efforts by the occupying entity to undermine the two-state solution, particularly in the West Bank through settlement construction, demolitions, forced displacement and settler violence. (end)
