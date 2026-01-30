Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up USD 1.62 To USD 64.86


2026-01-30 02:12:24
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- Price of Kuwaiti oil rose by USD 1.62 to USD 64.86 per barrel in Thursday's trading, compared to USD 63.24 pb the previous day, according to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday.
Globally, the price of Brent crude rose by USD 2.31 to USD 70.71 pb, while West Texas Intermediate crude increased by USD 2.21 to USD 65.42 pb. (end)
MENAFN30012026000071011013ID1110671993



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

