403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up USD 1.62 To USD 64.86
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- Price of Kuwaiti oil rose by USD 1.62 to USD 64.86 per barrel in Thursday's trading, compared to USD 63.24 pb the previous day, according to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday.
Globally, the price of Brent crude rose by USD 2.31 to USD 70.71 pb, while West Texas Intermediate crude increased by USD 2.21 to USD 65.42 pb. (end)
km
Globally, the price of Brent crude rose by USD 2.31 to USD 70.71 pb, while West Texas Intermediate crude increased by USD 2.21 to USD 65.42 pb. (end)
km
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment