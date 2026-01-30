After 10-Year Battle, Srinagar MACT Awards ₹54 Lakh To Sopore Family

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) SVictims of a road traffic accident have finally received justice after nearly ten years, with the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal Srinagar awarding compensation exceeding Rs 54 lakh in a case related to a 2015 accident on the Srinagar Baramulla National Highway.

According to details, the accident occurred on December 5, 2015 near the Murgund area when a family from Sopore met with a serious road mishap. Several members of the family, including three children, sustained critical injuries, while one member suffered permanent disability.

ADVERTISEMENT

A claim petition was filed before the MACT Srinagar in 2016 on behalf of the victims. After prolonged proceedings, the tribunal held the insurance company of the offending vehicle liable for the accident.

After examining medical records, evidence and the disability certificate placed on record, the Presiding Officer of the tribunal, Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi, passed a detailed judgment directing HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company to pay a compensation of Rs 54,10,500 along with applicable interest within 30 days.

The judgment brought relief to the victims, who had been awaiting compensation for nearly a decade. Inhabitants of the area also welcomed the decision, terming it a long delayed but significant delivery of justice.