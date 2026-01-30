Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
After 10-Year Battle, Srinagar MACT Awards ₹54 Lakh To Sopore Family

After 10-Year Battle, Srinagar MACT Awards ₹54 Lakh To Sopore Family


2026-01-30 02:11:51
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) S rinagar- Victims of a road traffic accident have finally received justice after nearly ten years, with the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal Srinagar awarding compensation exceeding Rs 54 lakh in a case related to a 2015 accident on the Srinagar Baramulla National Highway.

According to details, the accident occurred on December 5, 2015 near the Murgund area when a family from Sopore met with a serious road mishap. Several members of the family, including three children, sustained critical injuries, while one member suffered permanent disability.


ADVERTISEMENT

A claim petition was filed before the MACT Srinagar in 2016 on behalf of the victims. After prolonged proceedings, the tribunal held the insurance company of the offending vehicle liable for the accident.

After examining medical records, evidence and the disability certificate placed on record, the Presiding Officer of the tribunal, Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi, passed a detailed judgment directing HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company to pay a compensation of Rs 54,10,500 along with applicable interest within 30 days.

The judgment brought relief to the victims, who had been awaiting compensation for nearly a decade. Inhabitants of the area also welcomed the decision, terming it a long delayed but significant delivery of justice.

MENAFN30012026000215011059ID1110671991



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search