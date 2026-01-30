Leopard Movement Reported In Budgam, Advisory Issued

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Reports of a leopard roaming in Lakhripora and adjoining areas of Budgam district have prompted wildlife authorities to issue an advisory urging inhabitants to remain alert, particularly amid ongoing snowfall in central Kashmir.

Officials said movement of wild animals towards human habitations increases during snowfall as they search for food, posing a potential risk to people living in forest-adjacent and remote areas. Inhabitants have been advised to keep children and livestock safely indoors and avoid unnecessary movement, especially during early morning and night hours.

Wildlife Block Officer Budgam Bashir Ahmed said that the department has issued a public advisory in the interest of safety. He said people should not attempt to approach or provoke any wild animal and must immediately inform the concerned authorities if any wildlife movement is sighted.

The advisory also cautions people against venturing out unnecessarily during night hours and urges cooperation from the public to prevent any untoward incidents. Wildlife officials said teams remain alert and are monitoring the situation closely.