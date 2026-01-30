AKVA Group ASA: Invitation Presentation Of The Q4 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q4 2025 financial results, which will take place as follows:
Time: Friday February 13th, 2026, at 10:00 CET.
Place: Hotel Continental in Oslo, Stortingsgaten 24/26.
In addition to the physical presentation in Oslo, the event will be live streamed:
The presentation will be held in English and registration for the physical presentation can be submitted to ...
Dated: 30 January 2026
AKVA group ASA
Web:
CONTACTS:
| Knut Nesse
| Chief Executive Officer
| Phone:
| +47 51 77 85 00
| Mobile:
| +47 91 37 62 20
| E-mail:
|...
| Ronny Meinkøhn
| Chief Financial Officer
| Phone:
| +47 51 77 85 00
| Mobile:
| +47 98 20 67 76
| E-mail:
|...
MENAFN30012026004107003653ID1110671982
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment