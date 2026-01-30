Virat Kohli's Instagram Post Fee Revealed: Why His One Post Is Worth Crores

Virat Kohli is one of the most influential stars on Instagram, boasting a huge global following. His sudden account disappearance shocked fans and sparked speculation. Read on to find out how much he charges for a single Instagram post.

Team India's star batsman Virat Kohli's Instagram account suddenly disappeared, leaving fans confused. Social media users wondered if he has other plans or is about to make a new move. However, no official statement has been made by him yet. Virat earns a hefty amount from Instagram.

In social media following, King Kohli is unmatched. He has tons of fans in India and abroad. With 274 million followers on Instagram, you can guess the level of his popularity.

Virat Kohli earns crores not just from cricket but other sources too. He charges a hefty fee for one Instagram post. As per reports, he gets ₹12 to ₹14 crore for a single post.

King Virat Kohli is known as India's priciest celebrity and the top earner from Instagram. His sudden account deactivation is seen as a business issue, not just a social media event.

Virat Kohli's influence isn't just in India; it's global. He's the only Indian in the list of top Instagram earners, competing with stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.