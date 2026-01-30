Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Clear Skies Ahead, Early-Morning Fog Likely Doctors Advise Winter Precautions

Bengaluru will see clear skies today with early-morning fog and cold conditions. Temperatures are likely to range between 17°C and 29°C. Doctors have advised residents, especially children and the elderly, to take winter precautions.

After two days of cloudy skies and moderate rainfall in several parts of the state, including Bengaluru, weather conditions have returned to normal.

Clear skies are expected today, bringing relief after the brief spell of unsettled weather.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) ranges between 78 and 272, indicating moderate air quality in many areas.

Bengaluru is witnessing sunny weather with a clear sky, a temperature of around 22°C, and humidity at 49 per cent.

Winds are blowing at approximately 19.4 kmph, keeping conditions pleasant through the day.

The Meteorological Department has indicated that overall weather conditions across the city remain stable.

Despite the clear skies, foggy and cold conditions are expected during the early morning hours in Bengaluru.

The minimum temperature is likely to be around 17°C, while the maximum may reach 29–30°C.

Doctors have advised people, especially children and the elderly, to take precautions as health issues may arise due to the cold weather.

The India Meteorological Department has advised residents to wear warm clothing, consume a balanced diet, and include hot food to stay healthy during the cold mornings.

The local forecast for Bengaluru city and its neighbourhoods remains similar for the next 48 hours, with mainly clear skies and fog or mist likely during early morning hours until January 31, 2026.