Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Udhampur (J&K) Snowfall Update: Panchari Blanketed In Thick Snow


2026-01-30 02:00:53
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Heavy snowfall hit parts of Udhampur district in Jammu & Kashmir, with Panchari hill station waking up to a thick white blanket of snow on January 29, 2026. Visitors snapped stunning winter views as chilly conditions gripped the region, while rescue teams earlier helped stranded travellers amid ongoing snow in the Udhampur hills.

MENAFN30012026007385015968ID1110671955



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search