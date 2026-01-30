Udhampur (J&K) Snowfall Update: Panchari Blanketed In Thick Snow

Heavy snowfall hit parts of Udhampur district in Jammu & Kashmir, with Panchari hill station waking up to a thick white blanket of snow on January 29, 2026. Visitors snapped stunning winter views as chilly conditions gripped the region, while rescue teams earlier helped stranded travellers amid ongoing snow in the Udhampur hills.

