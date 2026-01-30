Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dhurandhar OTT Shocker! Censored Cut & Muted Dialogues Outrage Fans


2026-01-30
Dhurandhar's OTT release has sparked massive backlash as viewers noticed heavy censorship. Released on Netflix on January 30, 2026, the film allegedly features muted abusive dialogues and nearly 10 minutes of cuts, triggering comparisons with uncensored OTT versions of Animal and Kabir Singh.

