Dhurandhar OTT Shocker! Censored Cut & Muted Dialogues Outrage Fans

Dhurandhar's OTT release has sparked massive backlash as viewers noticed heavy censorship. Released on Netflix on January 30, 2026, the film allegedly features muted abusive dialogues and nearly 10 minutes of cuts, triggering comparisons with uncensored OTT versions of Animal and Kabir Singh.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.