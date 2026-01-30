Virat Kohli's Instagram Account Restored After Mysterious Disappearance

Virat Kohli's Instagram Restored After Mysterious Disappearance

India's star cricketer Virat Kohli's Instagram account was restored on Friday morning, ending hours of confusion and speculation among his 274 million followers. The Indian cricket star's profile had mysteriously disappeared overnight, sparking theories. However, there has been no official clarification from Kohli or his management team on whether the disappearance was deliberate or due to a technical glitch. The sudden blackout sparked a frenzy among Kohli's fans, with social media platforms overflowing with reactions - from worried messages to memes.

Notably, Virat's brother Vikas Kohli's Instagram profile was also found to be deactivated around the same time. While Virat's account reappeared in the morning, his brother's account remained inactive at the time of writing.

Kohli's Illustrious Cricket Career

India's star batter, Kohli, currently active only in ODIs, has slammed 28215 international runs for India. At a brilliant average of 52.73 across all formats, Kohli has 85 hundreds and 146 runs under his belt.

Kohli is chasing legendary Sachin Tendulkar on many records. He recently surpassed Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run scorer in international cricket, only behind Tendulkar, who has amassed 34357 runs at an average of 48.52 across all formats. Kohli has slammed 85 hundreds in international cricket, which also places him second on the list of most 100 behind Tendulkar, who has slammed 100 centuries.

