ED Challenges Manoj Gaur's Interim Bail Delhi High Court Issues Notice

Delhi HC Issues Notice on ED's Plea

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice on the plea of Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the interim bail granted to Businessman Manoj Gaur former CMD of Jaypee Infratech Ltd on mother's health ground.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani issued notice to respondent Manoj Gaur and sought reply. Advocate Dr. Farrukh Khan appeared for Manoj Gaur and accepted notice. The High court has also directed the ED to verify the current medical condition of his mother. Counsel for Gaur is directed to provide all medical documents to the Investigation Officer. The high court has listed the matter for hearing on February 6.

ED Challenges Interim Bail

ED's counsel Rahul Tyagi submitted that the interim bail was granted during the hearing of regular bail and twin conditions of PMLA for bail not considered. It was argued by the ED that it is a case of alleged money laundering of Rs. 13000 crores and there are 25000 victims home buyer. The trial court granted interim bail without considering the offer made by ED to grant custody parole to Accused to solace her mother.

Defence Argues Against PMLA Conditions

On the other hand, Advocate Dr. Farrukh Khan opposed ED's submissions and argued that twin conditions doens't apply to grant of interim bail. All the facts regarding the medical condition of Gaur's mother by the ED. She is bed ridden and 92 years old.

Lower Court's Bail Order

Patiala House Court on January 24 granted 14 days interim bail to Manoj Gaur on the health condition of old age mother. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case registered in 2018. He was arrested on November 13, 2025. The court had granted interim bail to Manoj Gaur on two sureties of Rs. 5 lakh each.

It was argued that the health condition of Manoj Gaur's mother is deteriorating day by day. She is old age and required dialysis. She is very weak and suffering from various medical ailments. He wants to be with his mother. On the other hand, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Atul Tripathi had opposed the bail plea and submitted that there are other members to look after her.

Background of the ED Investigation

The regular bail application has also been filed and listed for hearing on January 31. It is highlighted in the plea that Gaur is 61 years of age and has a 30 years medical history. It was stated that Gaur's detention, viewed in the backdrop of an eight-year-old ED case, documentary allegations, absence of personal gain, statutory divestment of control over companies, and serious medical infirmities, is grossly disproportionate and violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

On November 13 the Court had granted 5 days custody of Manoj Gaur to ED. ED had submitted that it is money laundering case related to the money of Home Buyers. Accused persons collected Rs. 13000 crores but not used the same to give accommodation to home buyers.

ED had said that it arrested Manoj Gaur, former Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of M/s Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. (JAL) and former Chairman and Managing Director of M/s Jaypee Infratech Ltd. (JIL), under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The arrest took place following a detailed investigation and analysis of evidences gathered during the ongoing probe in an ECIR recorded by the ED under PMLA in connection with the Jaypee Group, the agency said in a release.

It is also said that the ED initiated investigation against Jaypee group on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wings (EOW) of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police, based on complaints filed by homebuyers of Jaypee Wishtown and Jaypee Greens projects, alleging criminal conspiracy, cheating, and criminal breach of trust against the company and its promoters. It is alleged that the funds collected from thousands of homebuyers for construction and completion of residential projects were diverted for purposes other than construction, leaving the homebuyers defrauded and their projects incomplete, the agency added.

Alleged Diversion of Funds

ED investigation revealed that out of approximately Rs. 14,599 Crore collected by JAL and JIL from homebuyers (as per claims admitted by NCLT), substantial amounts were diverted for non-construction purposes and siphoned off to related group entities and trusts, including Jaypee Sewa Sansthan (JSS), M/s Jaypee Healthcare Ltd. (JHL), and M/s Jaypee Sports International Ltd. (JSIL), the ED said. It is revealed during the investigation that Manoj Gaur is the Managing Trustee of Jaypee Sewa Sansthan (JSS), which received part of the diverted funds, Agency claimed.

Earlier, on 23 May 2025, the ED had conducted search operations at 15 locations in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Mumbai, including the offices and premises of M/s Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. and M/s Jaypee Infratech Ltd. During the searches, ED seized a large volume of financial and digital records, along with documents evidencing the offence of money laundering and diversion of funds, ED said.

The agency has alleged that the investigation has established the central role of Manoj Gaur in the planning and execution of the fund diversion through a complex web of transactions within the Jaypee Group and its associated entities. (ANI)

