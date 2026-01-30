Building Collapses In New Delhi's Preet Vihar, Firefighters At Scene

A building collapsed in the Preet Vihar area of New Delhi. Firefighters are present at the scene, Delhi Fire Services said. Further details on the incident are awaited.

Previous Collapse Incident

Last year, in November, four people, including three men and one woman, were injured due to the collapse of a newly constructed structure in New Delhi.

The collapse was witnessed on Street number 6, Jwala Nagar, New Delhi. Four fire tenders were dispatched to the incident site in Jwala Nagar.

One family member reported that the family was constructing a hall on the third floor of the house; as a result, the roof of the newly built structure collapsed. Four people were trapped in the debris of the collapse.

According to the sources, four were injured and were shifted to the hospital. Out of the wounded, two were members of the same family, and two were labourers. (ANI)

