See The Beachfront Cultural Fest Lifting Gambian Tourism

For years, the beaches in the Gambia were simply a weekend spot for families and friends to relax. That changed when the first Perreh Bi Fest transformed the beach into a scene of cultural parades, music, sports and entrepreneurship – creating a new attraction for Gambian tourism.

The festival featured live music, traditional wrestling, volleyball, art exhibitions and small businesses showcasing their products and services. Families and visitors came together to celebrate Gambian creativity.

For small businesses, the event offered a unique opportunity to showcase their products, gain exposure and make money. Vendors sold pressed juice, fashion, crafts and food, all contributing to a lively marketplace that combined culture and commerce.

Events like Perreh Bi are one way that the International Trade Centre (ITC) supports small businesses so that they can create jobs, through the European Union Youth Empowerment Project (YEP) – Tourism and Creative Industries.

'I am currently being trained in bakery and pastry through the EU YEP – Tourism and Creative Industries,' said Bernadette Jatta, a young entrepreneur who exhibited at the festival. 'This platform is helping me put my skills into practice and reach new customers.'

New ways of thinking about Gambian tourism

Ya Awa Nyassi, an ITC specialist in Monitoring and Creative Industries Development, noted that the event represents a shift in how Gambians engage with their coastline.

'The Perreh Bi Fest will transform the coastline into a hub of cultural celebration and economic activity,' she said. 'The festival aims to provide a significant boost to local businesses by offering a dedicated marketplace for vendors, from fruit sellers and juice pressers to craftspeople. It also seeks to celebrate The Gambia's rich cultural heritage through curated performances while promoting environmental sustainability with eco-friendly practices at all events.'

Tourism is a key driver of the Gambia's economy, contributing approximately 20% of GDP and providing jobs for nearly one in five Gambians. The creative industries also hold significant potential for youth employment, with estimates suggesting up to 50,000 jobs by 2026. Perreh Bi Fest is strengthening domestic tourism while supporting small businesses.

The festival ran monthly from November 2025 to January 2026. This gave consistent platforms for artists and entrepreneurs to connect with visitors and grow the tourism and creative industries.

The event was made possible through the support of the European Union through the EU YEP – Tourism and Creative Industries project, implemented by ITC in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture with a focus on promoting the inclusiveness, sustainability and competitiveness of the tourism and creative industries.

