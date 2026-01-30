Amit Shah Lays Foundation Stone For Assam's Second Assembly Complex In Dibrugarh

MENAFN - IANS) Dibrugarh, Jan 30 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday described the day as a landmark for Assam as he laid the foundation stone for the proposed second complex of the Assam Legislative Assembly in Dibrugarh, a move aimed at strengthening governance and improving administrative access for people in Upper Assam.

Addressing a public programme at Khanikar, HM Shah said the new Assembly complex, along with the MLA hostel, would significantly enhance the ease of governance in the region once completed.

He noted that the project would help bring the benefits of good governance closer to the people of Upper Assam and reduce the distance between the administration and citizens.

According to officials, the new Assembly complex and MLA hostel are estimated to cost between Rs 284 crore and Rs 300 crore. The buildings are being designed with a blend of traditional Assamese architectural elements and modern facilities, keeping in view both cultural identity and functional efficiency.

The project is expected to play a key role in decentralising administrative activities and strengthening institutional infrastructure in Upper Assam.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was present at the event, termed the initiative a major step towards developing Dibrugarh as Assam's“second capital”.

He said the new Assembly complex would particularly benefit districts such as Tinsukia, Dhemaji and other parts of Upper Assam by improving accessibility and administrative coordination.

During the same programme, HM Shah also inaugurated Phase I of the Khanikar Multi-Disciplinary Sports Complex, developed at a cost of around Rs 238 crore. The facility, touted as Assam's largest sports complex, includes a modern indoor stadium and a swimming pool, among other amenities.

The project is aimed at promoting sports culture and nurturing young talent from the region.

The Union Home Minister said the development of world-class sports infrastructure would create new opportunities for youths and help identify and groom sporting talent at the grassroots level.

HM Shah's visit to Dibrugarh is part of a broader schedule of official and developmental engagements in Assam. The events witnessed the participation of senior state ministers, elected representatives and officials, and were marked by tight security arrangements.

The state government has projected the new Assembly complex and sports infrastructure as key milestones in Assam's ongoing efforts to boost governance, regional development and youth empowerment.