Google's Gemini Partners With ICC For AI-Powered Cricket Analysis

Cricket is not just played only on the field, its now about sharp analysis and key insights as teams plot victory strategies. With Google's Gemini partnerings with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to analyse video content, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, himeslf a cricket fan, made a pitch for AI analysis for the sport. Google has partnered with the ICC to demonstrate how artificial intelligence can understand a live cricket match. Using the Gemini 3 Pro, Google demonstrated how AI can watch a game, listen to commentary, and explain what is happening in plain terms. "Now Google can help with your Googly," Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in an X post.

Enhancing Fan Engagement and Accessibility

The collaboration aims to leverage Google's advanced technology and commitment to supporting women's sports to enhance fan engagement and improve accessibility. To make the fan experience more dynamic, accessible, and meaningful, the partnership will span multiple Google products, including Android, Google Gemini, Google Pay, and Google Pixel. This integrated ecosystem is designed to bring fans closer to the game's key moments, players, and stories, enhancing every stage of the fan journey from discovering match highlights to celebrating wins.

How Gemini Pro Analyses Cricket

In an X post, Google Gemini's page wrote, "We partnered with @ICC to show how Gemini 3 Pro can analyse video content. By uploading a segment of the Cricket World Cup, Gemini can seamlessly process visual and audio data to identify key players, explain techniques, and highlight crucial turning points." (ANI)

