India's 2024 Diplomatic Gifts To US Leaders Include Silver Train Set, Pashmina Shawl

The US State Department has published its annual disclosure of official gifts received from foreign governments, revealing a list of culturally rich and high-value items presented by Indian leaders to their United States counterparts during the calendar year 2024. This compilation, released by the Office of the Chief of Protocol, covers tangible gifts exceeding the minimal reporting threshold of USD 480 and illustrates a blend of Indian craftsmanship and diplomatic courtesy.

At the top of the list is a Sterling Silver Metal Train Set gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to then-President Joe Biden on July 16, 2024. Valued at approximately USD 7,750, this intricately crafted train model was transferred to the US National Archives as part of official protocol. The choice of a train set highlights India's historic railway heritage while symbolising the enduring journey of bilateral ties between the two nations.

In addition to the train set, the report lists several other important gifts from Indian officials. On October 21, 2024, PM Modi presented First Lady Jill Biden with an elegant Kashmir pashmina shawl, valued at about USD 2,969, also archived by the United States. The pashmina, known for its luxury and traditional weaving, reflects India's artisanal legacy and cultural depth.

Other entries include a Kashmir pashmina scarf with box, valued at USD 599, presented by India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to the US national security adviser, and a Lord Krishna Raas Leela Silver Box worth around USD 1,330 gifted by Modi to Vice President Kamala Harris. Both items were likewise transferred to the National Archives after official acceptance.

A smaller gift set of cufflinks valued at roughly USD 585.65 was given to Douglas Emhoff, the former Second Gentleman of the United States, on October 18, 2024, and also archived. Each gift, beyond its aesthetic value, serves as a gesture of goodwill, diplomacy and mutual respect underlining the continued partnership between India and the United States.

While the compilation focuses on tangible items, it also emphasises that some perishable or lesser-valued items are disposed of according to United States Secret Service policies. Collectively, these exchanges give insight into the ceremonial and cultural elements that accompany high-level diplomatic engagement.