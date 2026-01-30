Three Minors Held For Raping 6-Year-Old In Delhi's Bhajanpura Girl Was 'Unable To Walk' - 10 Points

MENAFN - Live Mint) Three minors aged 13, 14, and 15 years were apprehended on charges of raping a six-year-old girl in the Bhajanpura area of northeast Delhi, the Delhi Police was quoted by ANI as saying. Here's what we know so far about the case

1. Police told news agency PTI that the incident took place on January 18. Investigators claimed that the three boys, aged 10, 13 and 16 years, allegedly lured the girl and raped her. The girl reportedly lives with her parents and three siblings.

2. Police said that the child was sent for medical examination and is receiving necessary care and counselling. Her statement was recorded, and legal procedures in cases involving minors are being followed.

3. The girl's family approached the police, and a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

4. The girl's mother said that her daughter returned home in a distressed condition.

"She came home covered in blood. When I asked her, she first said she had fallen, but there were no injuries on any other part of her body. On questioning further, she told me what had been done to her," the woman was quoted by PTI as saying.

She alleged that the boys had taken the girl to a terrace of a building and claimed that bloodstains were found there during the probe.

5. She further alleged that the accused belonged to the same locality.

"The mother of the 10-year-old handed her son over to the police herself after seeing my daughter's condition. I want strict punishment for all those responsible," she said.

6. The girl's mother was quoted by HT as saying:“She was bleeding heavily. She fell unconscious. I poured water on her face and woke her up...Meanwhile, our next-door neighbour – a 13-year-old boy – came running behind her and echoed her story."

After persistent questioning, the girl confided that the 13-year-old neighbour and two other boys – all known to the family – had assaulted her after luring her with an offer of food, the Hindustan Times reported.

7. According to the family, the girl had stepped out with her father shortly before the attack. He had dropped her at the entrance of their lane after buying her candy.

“The boys caught her there and lured her by offering to feed her chowmein. They then took her to a nearby empty two-story building where the assault occurred. The girl told us that her hands were tied and her mouth gagged,” the mother told HT.

8. The mother identified the 13-year-old as a neighbour and the other two as friends of her late son, who died last year.

“My 14-year-old son died last year due to an illness. These boys were his friends and they used to play together. It's shocking what they did to my daughter,” she told HT.

9. The mother said she immediately took her daughter to the police station, from where they were sent to a hospital for the girl's medical examination.

Deputy commissioner of police (North East) Ashish Mishra confirmed the incident and said that legal action has been initiated. He, however, refrained from sharing further details, the Hindustan Times reported.

10. The victim was subsequently treated at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. She is now stable and recovering at home, officials aware of the matter told HT.

A medical report reviewed by HT noted the girl was“unable to walk” and was bleeding. Tests for HIV and other conditions were advised.

When HT visited the house on Tuesday, the girl remained bedridden.“It pains if she sits and she starts bleeding if she walks or plays,” her mother said.

The girl's father, a rickshaw puller, demanded the accused be tried as adults.“If they knew what they were doing, they should not be released because they are children. They should be given strict punishment,” he said, adding that he has not returned to work out of fear for his daughters' safety.