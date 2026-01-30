Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Two Held For Impersonating JMC Officials In Jammu

2026-01-30 01:10:46
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Two persons were arrested for allegedly impersonating officials of the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) and cheating citizens here, police said on Friday.

Mohammad Shabiq and Mohammad Zaffar, both residents of Bantalab, are accused of posing as JMC officials and cheating people by making deceptive claims related to official municipal procedures for house construction, a police official said.


The official said the accused by misrepresenting their identity have induced aggrieved persons to transfer money through online transactions and cash on the pretext of document preparation.

Based on a complaint received at police station Domana, the police conducted verification with the JMC, confirming that the accused were not affiliated with the corporation in any capacity, thereby establishing the fraudulent nature of the transactions.

Accordingly, an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered on Wednesday and both the accused were tracked and arrested within 48 hours, the official said, adding police also recovered money which had been taken from the aggrieved persons.

Kashmir Observer

