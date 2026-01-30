Azeri Light Oil Prices Rise Sharply At Augusta And Ceyhan Ports
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil at Italy's Augusta port rose by $2.52, or 3.58 percent, compared to the previous level, reaching $72.89 per barrel on a CIF basis, Azernews reports.
At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of a barrel of Azeri Light increased by $2.54, or 3.75 percent, to $70.31.
Meanwhile, the price of Urals crude climbed by $2.54, or 6.5 percent, compared to the previous figure, reaching $41.64 per barrel.
The price of Dated Brent crude, produced in the North Sea, also rose, increasing by $2.36, or 3.37 percent, to $72.36 per barrel.
It should be noted that Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an assumed average oil price of $65 per barrel.
