Azeri Light Oil Prices Rise Sharply At Augusta And Ceyhan Ports

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil at Italy's Augusta port rose by $2.52, or 3.58 percent, compared to the previous level, reaching $72.89 per barrel on a CIF basis, Azernews reports.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of a barrel of Azeri Light increased by $2.54, or 3.75 percent, to $70.31.

Meanwhile, the price of Urals crude climbed by $2.54, or 6.5 percent, compared to the previous figure, reaching $41.64 per barrel.

The price of Dated Brent crude, produced in the North Sea, also rose, increasing by $2.36, or 3.37 percent, to $72.36 per barrel.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an assumed average oil price of $65 per barrel.