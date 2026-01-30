Divers Find 1.5 Kilograms Of Explosives From Drone Debris In Kyiv Region Lake

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

“In the Kyiv region, divers-sappers from the State Emergency Service, while surveying the lake area - the probable site of the crash of a Russian UAV - found an explosive device containing about 1.5 kg of explosives,” the report said.

Enemy drone strikes in Kryvyi Rih spark fires

As emphasized by the State Emergency Service, UAV debris and explosive elements can pose a deadly danger even after prolonged exposure to water. It is prohibited to touch, move, or attempt to defuse such finds on your own.

As reported by Ukrinform, State Emergency Service sappers seized part of a Russian Iskander missile found in open territory in the Chernihiv region.